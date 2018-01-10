Frozen lake Elenajs | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

This is one of the wildest nature scenes I’ve visioned. Alligators poking their heads thru frozen water to breath. George Howard from the Shallotte River Swamp Park in North Carolina speaks, “They poke their noses up and are able to breathe and be perfectly fine, so they’re doing this as a mechanism so that if it freezes over, they can still breath, just an absolute amazing survival technique and these guys were built tough millions of years ago and they remain tough today.”



This is so bizarre, the park manager was thrown off, “It made sense immediately why they were doing it. But just to be careful, I researched it very quickly to make sure that was OK because I have never seen that before.” They go on to imply in the UPI story it’s a reason why this species has survived millions of years.

