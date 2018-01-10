July 6, 2017; Hollywood, FL, USA; Rod Stewart performs at Hard Rock Live. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — ROD STEWART, a fan favorite here in Detroit since the late 1960’s takes another birthday in stride and is still running out there at age 73.

I’ll talk more about his tour in a minute.

While I never got to see that brief period when a really green Rod sang for JEFF BECK, they produced a killer album in late 68’, Jeff’s, “Truth” album.

You probably know “Ain’t Superstitious,” best off of that one.

I first saw Rod with his new band, the revamped Small Faces, at the start of 1970 at the Birmingham Palladium.

They had added RONNIE WOOD and became just “The FACES” by then and their’s was the first live show I saw in that rocking R&B influenced genre.

For me it was way before both The J. GEILS BAND, and the ROLLING STONES live. Detroit dug em right away.

They brought a raucous live show that really wrung you out.

Of course they were in their early 20’s and I was 16.

Detroit crowds have always been into bands that brought that sweat equity, and energy to shows.

A full year later, a lifetime for a 17 year old, J.GEILS also scratched that itch.

I used to be sad that Rod had left that behind so early in his career to pursue other musical styles, but in 2018 I don’t need him to dust off a feather boa and squeeze into that jumpsuit!

That’s why God created CHRIS ROBINSON and Detroit’s Danny D. ROD brings his tour to the USA this summer but the closest to Detroit is Toronto, Pittsburgh, Louisville. No Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland dates, so far.