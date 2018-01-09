Boarding1now | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

The self driving vehicles are getting more attention. Now, Pizza Hut is considering self driving Toyota delivery vehicles, “With Toyota, we are excited to be partnering with an undisputed leader in human mobility with a reputation for innovation, reliability and efficiency, as we define the pizza delivery experience of the future.”

Toyota and Pizza Hut are teaming up to make self-driving cars that could deliver pizza https://t.co/UbGoGxHwXi pic.twitter.com/CVsxP6LGzf — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 8, 2018

Shaped like a toaster, concept vehicle versions will show up in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics. I assume if they eventually become standard, people will get a text when the vehicles arrive and have a code to open a heated slot carrying their pizza. I wonder if it will last as long as the concept of drones delivering packages. Business Insider

