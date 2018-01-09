By Beau Daniels
The self driving vehicles are getting more attention. Now, Pizza Hut is considering self driving Toyota delivery vehicles, “With Toyota, we are excited to be partnering with an undisputed leader in human mobility with a reputation for innovation, reliability and efficiency, as we define the pizza delivery experience of the future.”

Shaped like a toaster, concept vehicle versions will show up in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics. I assume if they eventually become standard, people will get a text when the vehicles arrive and have a code to open a heated slot carrying their pizza. I wonder if it will last as long as the concept of drones delivering packages. Business Insider

