(Source: Willeecole | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — One of the best things about Super Bowl Sunday is Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

This year, Michigan will be represented in the cutest contest in sports history.

Blue Water Area Humane Society, located in Clyde Township of St. Clair County, is sending one dog to Puppy Bowl XIV.

Luna, a miniature Pinscher, will be one of the few representing “Team Fluff.”

Luna, along with 90 adoptable puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the country, go paw to paw and nose to nose for the in the ultimate match up between “Team Ruff” vs. “Team Fluff.”

For the last 13 years, two teams of the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles.

This year’s Puppy Bowl will air Sunday, February 4 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

To see Luna and the rest of the Puppy Bowl XIV starting line up, click here.