By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will co-headline a North American 2018 summer tour that kicks off in May.

The legendary bands will travel to 30+ cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a date at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

They will be playing the venue on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 12 at 8 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Steely Dan returned to the road this past fall just a month after co-founder and guitarist Walter Becker’s death.

Steely Dan, which released nine critically acclaimed albums between 1972 and 2003, was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Doobie Brothers, which features original members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, has sold more than 40 million records thanks to hits like “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.”