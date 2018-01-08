By Beau Daniels
This is definitely a Michigan type of thing. A pizza place offering plow service when they deliver pizza. “Business was kind of slow. No one wanted to come out. We do offer delivery of course and I’ve been plowing for eight to nine years now. So we decided what better way to offer a pizza than a plow for special price.”

Mario’s Pizza in Union Pier is offering a service to their customers called, “pizza and plow,” for only $30. I wish they operated where I live, my driveway needs plowing and to also get a pizza for that price, wow, “Right now we are doing it for $30. So the amount of snow dictates it. If I’m gonna be there a while, we kind of raise the price. If they have, you know if we’re getting a lot of snow that day.” UPI has the story.

