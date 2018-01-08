By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

The Christian Epiphany celebration in the city of Vale de Salgueiro, Portugal has parents encouraging their young kids to smoke. “I can’t explain why. I don’t see any harm in that because they don’t really smoke, they inhale and immediately exhale, of course, and it’s only on these days, today and tomorrow. They never ask for cigarettes again.”

I guess it’s a tradition, but handing kids and daughters as young as age 5 a pack of cigarettes? The legal smoking age there is 18, but during Christian Epiphany authorities don’t enforce it. Some traditions don’t blow away, see more here.

