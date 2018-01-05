smart home, toilet, google, bathroom talk, apple, talk toilet, microsoft, toilet mirror, amazon, mirror shave
(WOMC) — Alexa, flush the toilet! 

That may be something you’ll be able to do in the future with your new smart bathroom.

Kohler is working on bathtubs, showers, sinks and toilets that can be controlled with an app or voice command.

Kohler will have the largest collection of smart bathroom and plumbing products on the market. They will work with Amazon, Google and Apple voice assistants.

Would you want these smart products in your bathroom? Does this seem lazy or is it just the wave of the future?

