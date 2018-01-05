Antonio Guillem | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Very interesting post from MSN about the most famous song that represents each state. For Michigan it’s Lose Yourself by Eminem. That song relates to living in Michigan’s second largest city, Warren. But being a fan of Marshall I suggest the Michigan song should be All Summer Long by Kid Rock.

As for our rival state Ohio, loser, I don’t even know the artist or song. Check out all the states here.

