By: Beau Daniels

It’s common for some people to eat at one of their favorite fast food restaurants 2 days in a row. I’m obsessed with Wendy’s chili. But then there is a guy named Bruce who is obsessed with Chipotle, where he ate 428 days in a row! Video documented each visit and consumption.

An Ohio Batman fan named Bruce Wayne has set a record for eating one meal per day at his local Chipotle for 426 days straight https://t.co/i6jtAvlqK3 — Eater (@Eater) January 2, 2018

I think I could eat several days continuous at Chipotle, love that place, but not with lines of people out the door. Of course Chipotle is proud of Bruce’s food desire, “might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone — even superheroes.” Grub Street

