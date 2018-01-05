By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, fast food
Anton Estrada | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

It’s common for some people to eat at one of their favorite fast food restaurants 2 days in a row. I’m obsessed with Wendy’s chili. But then there is a guy named Bruce who is obsessed with Chipotle, where he ate 428 days in a row! Video documented each visit and consumption.

I think I could eat several days continuous at Chipotle, love that place, but not with lines of people out the door. Of course Chipotle is proud of Bruce’s food desire, “might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone — even superheroes.” Grub Street

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live