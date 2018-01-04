August 14, 2013 - Atlanta, GA - Classic rockers Toto made a stop on their tour at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre, where they performed for a crowd of enthusiastic fans who braved the threat of rain to hear hits like "Ninety-Nine," "Roseanna" and more. (Photo by Dan Harr/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

A new song from Toto‘s upcoming compilation is available online.

Steve Lukather says “Spanish Sea,” which has contributions from the late Jeff and Mike Porcaro, is from sessions for their 1984 album Isolation.

“It’s one that didn’t make it and we had to rewrite it, including creating a new chorus. Thanks to modern tech we were able to play once again with not only our 20-something selves but with our dear brothers Jeff and Mike Porcaro reminding us just how deep their groove was.”

While the technology enabling it was exciting, the result was also “bittersweet… Many stories, laughs and a few tears on this one… Old meets new but since legendary pal Al Schmitt cut the tracks and Bob Clearmountain mixed…it sounds like it was done two weeks and not 30 years ago.”

The album, 40 Trips Around the Sun, goes on sale February 9th, and the band will begin an extensive tour of Europe two days later. While a U.S. tour marking the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough song “Hold the Line” is expected, nothing has been announced.