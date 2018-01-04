By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Kid Rock donation
Kid Rock in the MusicTown studio. (Credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit)

By: Beau Daniels

Big props to Kid Rock for starting 2018 on a very positive note. Bob has homes in Michigan and Tennessee, the Kid Rock Foundation donated $25,000 to Second Harvest in both states, “I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America.”

I’m sure the generosity and publicity will inspire others to donate. Kid also speaks about our fridgid Winter, “Headed back home to Michigan to rehearse and get ready for the tour. Stay warm if you’re also in this frigid, butt clenching cold! God Bless.” Loud Wire

