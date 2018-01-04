do not disturb, hotels disturb, walt disney world, disney hotels, disney world, disney, disney resorts, hotels, disney resorts, disturb signs
(Photo: Dreamstine)

(WOMC) — In an interesting twist, Disney Hotels are ending ‘do not disturb’ signs at their hotels for ‘room occupied’ signs.

This will allow housekeepers and maintenance to walk into rooms on a daily basis.

“The signs read, “The Disney Resort Hotel and it’s staff reserve the right to enter your room, even when the sign is displayed for maintenance, safety, security, or any other purpose.”

Don’t worry, a spokeswoman assures guests that employees will knock before entering.

Disney wouldn’t say if the change in policy is because of the massacre in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay hotel. In the incident, the gunman got a room and managed to bring in 10 suitcases with 23 weapons into his room while having a ‘do not disturb’ sign on his door.

Other hotels, like the Orleans in Las Vegas and Hilton hotels have also made the change in policy.

