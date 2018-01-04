Scott Griessel | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Plenty of college students have house parties. Just take a drive down State Street in Ann Arbor and you can see the debris left on the porches from house parties. But now a city makes an effort to ban house parties. Hollywood Hills, CA residents have complained enough to influence their city council to propose a ban.

One guy spoke to city council using the name Chad Kroger, no he is not from Nickleback. Chad expressed the importance of house parties, “House parties were the bedrock of my development as a young man in San Clemente. My first introduction to manhood came when the captain of my water polo team, Boomer Kingsley, asked me to shotgun a tall can of Bud Light in front of the whole squad at his end-of-the-season bash. His parents were in Tahoe at the time so we tore that weekend up. It was epic. And I was super stoked. My newfound confidence gave me the courage to ask out the most popular girl in school, Lauren Stockholder, to prom that year.”

It gets even more interesting, see the testimony here. Should house parties be banned in your town? Give me you opinion this afternoon on my show.

