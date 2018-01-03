Georges Kyrillos | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

People who know me realize that I am a water freak. I’m all about drinking the best water after researching where it is from, if it has a good natural alkaline number, its source, and of course how it taste. My favorite is Iceland Spring Water.

Raw water has become a trend. It’s “off the grid” from streams and other sources not treated. The Live Science article mentions that raw water might not be a good choice, mentioning some of the natural contaminants that might cause diarrhea, “There are many sources of water contamination, and some of those sources are naturally occurring. Spring water and mountain stream water may look pure, but it can be contaminated with things like bacteria and viruses, parasites and other contaminants that you can’t see.”

The positive side of raw water is not having the government contaminants of from pipes (Flint comes to mind), and conditional things added to like fluoride. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter