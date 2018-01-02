iStock

(WOMC) — Apple’s replacement program for iPhone batteries is underway.

The program was slated to get started in late January.

Customers with iPhone 6 (or later) models can bring their phones into an Apple store for a $29 replacement battery.

Apple had charged $79 for a battery replacement but dropped the price after it was criticized for slowing down older iPhones in order to maintain performance on aging batteries.

Experts say to replace your battery if your phone has slowed down.

The change will reportedly speed up your phone’s performance.