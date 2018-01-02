Time, Travel, Time Travel, 2017, 2018, Airplane, Land, Plane
Videowokart | Dreamstime

(WOMC) — Is time travel now possible?  Don’t get too excited, but here’s an interesting scenario.

A flight that took off in 2018 ended up landing in 2017.

Here’s what happened: Hawaiian Airlines Flight 446 was set to leave Auckland, New Zealand on December 31 at 11:55 p.m. local time on its way to Honolulu.

However, an unexpected 10-minute delay meant that it took off at 12:05 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

Because of the location of the international date line, Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland and that meant the eight-hour flight landed at 10:16 a.m. on December 31, 2017.

 

