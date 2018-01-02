Dmytro Konstantynov | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

With the comeback and increase in businesses it’s hard to believe that Detroit is ranked as second worst place to find a job. At least that is an improvement from being the worst last year.

The Freep points out that employment growth is part of the formula, but also salary on average compared to the rest of the nations 180 cities involved in the study. But rest assured with even bigger future investments from Dan Gilbert and others we will continue to rise.

