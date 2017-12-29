By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — 2017 was another big year for concerts and Pollstar is reporting a huge portion of that went to our favorites of many years.

The veteran bands like, topped by U2, who was here in September, continue for a good reason. We have all seen them and KNOW they deliver the goods and the fun when we see them again.

Guns & Roses also had the extra tailwind of guitarist Slash rejoining the group. Guns & Roses without Slash never appealed to me and it was great to see that most unlikely reunion.

Had they stayed together in the first place, they could have attained upper crust mythic status like Van Halen or Aerosmith, in the American hard rock ring.

An up and coming contender has to be the band “Greta Van Fleet” out of Saginaw/Frankenmuth, Michigan. They scratch that same itch we used to scratch with the Hammer of the Gods. (They sound ALOT like Led Zeppelin). Keep an ear out for them, they just played St. Andrews.

Metallica, Paul McCartney, and the Rolling Stones also made the Top 10 list.

Sir Paul was here in Detroit Oct. 1st and 2nd at the new Little Caesar’s Arena and was Fab as usual.

The bottom line is we, especially in Detroit, love our live rock and the concert experience is still big fun! Now about those prices….