Wayne Mckown | Dreamstime.com

Michiganders know how to enjoy snow. We find ways to endure and enjoy the frozen tundra. Even the Amish find ways to enjoy harsh Michigan Winters. Check out the video of a horse and buggy becoming a recreational vehicle.

That guy was having a blast, another reason we are branded as Pure Michigan. Hey, we even turn hills made out of garbage into snow slopes, maybe that’s not so pure. UPI

