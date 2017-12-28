By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Lake Michigan, Shark
Greg Amptman | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Some usual fish and clams have shown up in the Great Lakes. Now there is a claim of seeing a shark in Lake Michigan. This was on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan at McKinley Beach. Carlin Hasting while visiting for the holidays shot this video.

Hasting said, “Everyone I showed it to said it looked like a shark.” I say it could possibly be a sturgeon. It will remain unknown and become an urban legend because the video is not clear. Add that to the Big Foot hype. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live