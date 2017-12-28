Greg Amptman | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Some usual fish and clams have shown up in the Great Lakes. Now there is a claim of seeing a shark in Lake Michigan. This was on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan at McKinley Beach. Carlin Hasting while visiting for the holidays shot this video.

Move over, #MilwaukeeLion. A woman believes she spotted something new in Lake Michigan: a shark. >> https://t.co/eSOSiW2jIi#MilwaukeeShark pic.twitter.com/OG8es9o79G — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) December 26, 2017

Hasting said, “Everyone I showed it to said it looked like a shark.” I say it could possibly be a sturgeon. It will remain unknown and become an urban legend because the video is not clear. Add that to the Big Foot hype. UPI

