Greg Amptman | Dreamstime
By: Beau Daniels
Some usual fish and clams have shown up in the Great Lakes. Now there is a claim of seeing a shark in Lake Michigan. This was on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan at McKinley Beach. Carlin Hasting while visiting for the holidays shot this video.
Hasting said, “Everyone I showed it to said it looked like a shark.” I say it could possibly be a sturgeon. It will remain unknown and become an urban legend because the video is not clear. Add that to the Big Foot hype. UPI
Comments
