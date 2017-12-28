Nov 7, 2017; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Ringo Starr performs at Parker Playhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Ringo Starr will finally be knighted.

It won’t become official until Jan. 1, but inside sources from the “Sun” says Ringo’s name is on the list for 2018.

Ringo would join Sir Paul McCartney and the late producer Sir George Martin in this “Round Table of Beatledom.”

Our own local guy, Wally Palmer, of the Romantics, did a couple of tours with Ringo a few years back.

I remember him saying, “I can’t believe it, we’re onstage playing one of my songs and look two feet to my left and there’s Ringo.”

Wally went on to say it never got old. He also had glowing reports of how cool Ringo, or Richard, was to work for and with.

So after the first U.S. tour, Ringo was thinking about a European tour. He asked Wally, “How busy does next year look for your band.” Wally said, “ Hey looking back at the number of dates I’ve played this last year, THIS is my band!”

Right answer.

Wally did the next leg which was Europe.

Ringo always puts on great “All-Star” shows and his willingness to share the spotlight, and the diversity of acts, really makes it special. Short attention span theater.

Ringo, who was a little older than John, turns 78 this July. Wow. Congratulations RINGO!