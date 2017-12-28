(Photo: Dreamstine)

(WOMC) — A tradition done on New Year’s Eve is singing the tune Auld Lang Syne as we bring in the new year.

Well, apparently most of you are doing nothing but humming along or lip-synching because a survey has found that only 3 percent of people actually know the words.

Research has shown that we actually know the chorus and the first few lines of the song, but after that we fall flat. What’s more interesting is that people give Mariah Carey credit for writing the song when it actually was written by Scotland’s Robert Burns.

In the poll, people also believed that lyrics from The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and ABBA were part of the 18th century poem. Also, another 45 percent thought lyrics to Snoop Dogg’s song “New Year’s Eve” were also part of the song.

Auld Lang Syne is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year and bring in the new year in many English speaking countries.