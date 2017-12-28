(Photo: Dreamstine)

(WOMC) — Do you know when to say when? How much is too much alcohol in a week?

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should have no more than one drink per day and men no more than two.

Based on per capita consumption from alcoholic beverage sales data, the average American drinks roughly 1.35 drinks per day, 9.5 drinks per week and 494 drinks per year.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, made up some of the nation’s top cancer doctors, has said limiting alcoholic drinks is important for cancer prevention.

The American Cancer Institute for Cancer Research links drinking to an increased risk of a host of cancers, including breast cancer. While even moderate amounts of alcohol can increase cancer risk, the Institute says moderate alcohol — no more than one drink a day for women and two for men — could protect against coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes.