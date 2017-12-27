Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Have you ever looked at amber tinted sunglasses thinking what a waste of money? Change your thought. They help people sleep. It’s all about filtering the blue light that projects from smart phones and computers a short time before going to bed. This from Web Md “We expect that blue-light exposure before bedtime might contribute to sleep difficulties or exacerbate sleep problems in individuals who already experience difficulties, so we were not surprised there was an improvement in sleep quality.”

Think about how cheap the glasses are, and the benefits, “Very large portions of the population have trouble sleeping because of the light coming from their devices, and this is a very reasonable thing to use.” So go to that flea market where you have seen several pair for less than $10 and get more sleep.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter