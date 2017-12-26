Syda Productions | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Interesting that a Michigan jeweler is refunding money on purchases made November 14th and a month beyond. The refund is if it snowed at least six inches on Christmas. Well yes it did in their marketing area of Grand Rapids.



You would assume the concept is to give clients a bail out if they were not able to weather the snow and give their jewelry gift. But no, it’s beyond that, clients keep the merchandise and get a refund on the purchase. An even bigger benefit is if a person is no longer in a relationship with the person they purchased the jewelry for because they’re getting their money back and could then sell the jewelry. Story here.

