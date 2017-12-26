By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Electric bill
Yukchong Kwan | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

I’ve always wonder how much more people pay for electricity when they have extravagant Christmas light displays. Then this bill showed up.

Mary Horomanski freaked out, “My eyes just about popped out of my head. We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong. If we sell everything we own & then some just maybe in 100 years it just may be paid off.” Fortunately it was just an error by the utility company, “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars. We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.” But this has got me thinking about some parking bills I might not have paid years ago. This Insider

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live