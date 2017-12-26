By: Beau Daniels
I’ve always wonder how much more people pay for electricity when they have extravagant Christmas light displays. Then this bill showed up.
Mary Horomanski freaked out, “My eyes just about popped out of my head. We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong. If we sell everything we own & then some just maybe in 100 years it just may be paid off.” Fortunately it was just an error by the utility company, “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars. We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.” But this has got me thinking about some parking bills I might not have paid years ago. This Insider
