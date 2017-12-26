Yukchong Kwan | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

I’ve always wonder how much more people pay for electricity when they have extravagant Christmas light displays. Then this bill showed up.

Bitcoinian power bill 😉https://t.co/hp1T4nlUrv — Mark Jasayko, CFA (@MarkJasayko_TD) December 26, 2017

Mary Horomanski freaked out, “My eyes just about popped out of my head. We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong. If we sell everything we own & then some just maybe in 100 years it just may be paid off.” Fortunately it was just an error by the utility company, “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars. We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.” But this has got me thinking about some parking bills I might not have paid years ago. This Insider

