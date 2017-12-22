Bill Gates, Reddit, Secret Santa, Gifts, Presents, Christmas
(WOMC) — Every year, Bill Gates participates in Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange. Oh, to have him pull your name.

This year, Gates got at cat lover who goes by VietteLLC on Reddit and he hooked her up!

ee 1513826275 254434512535 Woman Shares What Happens When Bill Gates Is Your Secret Santa

(Photo: Reddit/VietteLLC)

“You could tell he genuinely put thought in to it — even if an assistant helped him, he took time out of his day (and we’re talking a Bill Gates day, which is arguably 2500x more valuable than most) to write me thoughtful notes,” VivetteLLC  tells Business Insider.

Appealing to her cat loving tendencies, Gates gifted Viette with feline-centric gifts including a 30-pound stuffed animal version of the cartoon cat Pusheen.

Gates also donated $250 to three of her favorite cat charities.

