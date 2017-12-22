Feb 9, 2017; Palo Alto, CA, USA; Portrait of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

(WOMC) — Every year, Bill Gates participates in Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange. Oh, to have him pull your name.

This year, Gates got at cat lover who goes by VietteLLC on Reddit and he hooked her up!

“You could tell he genuinely put thought in to it — even if an assistant helped him, he took time out of his day (and we’re talking a Bill Gates day, which is arguably 2500x more valuable than most) to write me thoughtful notes,” VivetteLLC tells Business Insider.

Appealing to her cat loving tendencies, Gates gifted Viette with feline-centric gifts including a 30-pound stuffed animal version of the cartoon cat Pusheen.

Gates also donated $250 to three of her favorite cat charities.