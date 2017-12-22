Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

We’ve heard of, and many have attended mega party’s back during our college days, but when the air at a party registers on a breathalyzer that’s unmatched. A Sigma Alpha Epsilon frat party had covered and insulated the windows trying to keep noise and visuals contained, it must of kept alcohol from evaporating in the air.

Also because of the many that were under age drinking, organizers racked up 126 charges by police. As a result fines seem unmatched also for a college party at $315,000. Hard to believe but the fraternity is still in good standing with the university. Story here.

