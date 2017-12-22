By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Breathalyzer, Fraternity party
Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

We’ve heard of, and many have attended mega party’s back during our college days, but when the air at a party registers on a breathalyzer that’s unmatched. A Sigma Alpha Epsilon frat party had covered and insulated the windows trying to keep noise and visuals contained, it must of kept alcohol from evaporating in the air.

Also because of the many that were under age drinking, organizers racked up 126 charges by police. As a result fines seem unmatched also for a college party at $315,000. Hard to believe but the fraternity is still in good standing with the university. Story here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live