By Hayden Wright

The “Start Your New Year Right” meme has inspired Twitter users to share movies, music and TV shows that—when you begin them at the right moment—will hit a climax when the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve. The meme began with the Evanescence song “Bring Me to Life” and has translated into other suggestions, both serious and semi-serious.

Now Phil Collins has joined the movement with a recommendation of his own. Yesterday, the singer (or his social media team) tweeted, “If you play ‘In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right.”

Twitter concurred with Collins’ idea—the message was retweeted more than 80,000 times.

See Collins’ message (and plan your NYE accordingly) here.