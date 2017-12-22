(Photo: Dreamstine)

(WOMC) — Apple has admitted to slowing down the iPhones 6, 6s, and SE when batteries are older have a low charge to avoid the phone shutting down, and now Apple may have to pay for it.

Two separate class action lawsuits have been filed in California and Illinois stating they don’t give Apple permission to slow down their phone.

People from Chicago, Ohio, Indiana, and North Carolina claim the iOS updates “purposefully slow down the performance speeds” of phones. In turn this causes people to “purchase the latest model offered by Apple.”

Plaintiffs in these cases are claiming to be entitled to compensation for “overpayments” to Apple for phones that were slowed down on purpose. Plaintiffs are saying they “did not receive what they paid for.”

Apple has admitted to slowing down older phones because the batteries on older phones get to a certain level they can’t keep the current power to sustain the new processors.