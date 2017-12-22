Rosshelen | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Careful when you attend a concert and we probably have more per capita than any other city in America. A guy stole over 50 phones will attending a concert. It was totally premeditated, because he wore a women’s swimsuit underneath to help hold and conceal the stolen phones. Police Sergeant Julia Slater made a statement, “This was organized pickpocketing. Marin went equipped to steal phones and took advantage of revelers enjoying themselves in the standing area. Many of the phones were taken from front jeans pockets, which people believe is a safer place to carry valuables, but due to the jostling in the mosh pit, they simply didn’t realize they’d been targeted. He slipped phones inside the swimsuit and effectively turned himself into a deposit box for the phones, allowing him to carry tens of phones concealed around his body”

The good news is he was busted outside while trying to leave the area. I didn’t realize that phones are less secure in front pockets. Details here.

