(WOMC) — Welcome to winter.

Officially, the Winter Solstice happens at 11:27 am on Thursday.

For us, it’s the day with the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night of the year.

The North Pole will be in complete darkness today while in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the reverse. For them, it is summertime and they will get plenty of sun.

