By: Beau Daniels
Most drink on New Years Eve so why not consider bars known for serving great drinks. Thanks to Thrill List for great recommendations in the Metro area where we socialize. Keeping it old school is Sugar House Detroit once known for its connection to Detroit Purple Gangs. It’s all about single barrel there.
Those into craft beers, check out Ale Mary’s in Royal Oak.
If award winning cocktails excite you so will The Oakland in fabulous Ferndale.
Sake is so much better than what it used to be and The Peterboro in Midtown will turn you on to brands that are served cold. They also will surprise you with their beer list.
Explore more here.
“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter