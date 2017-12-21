Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Most drink on New Years Eve so why not consider bars known for serving great drinks. Thanks to Thrill List for great recommendations in the Metro area where we socialize. Keeping it old school is Sugar House Detroit once known for its connection to Detroit Purple Gangs. It’s all about single barrel there.

Sugar House in Detroit nice ceiling pic.twitter.com/F2ppEtVJLV — WronkleDonkle (@Wronkle) November 22, 2017

Those into craft beers, check out Ale Mary’s in Royal Oak.

Bustling Ale Mary's in Royal Oak has plenty of friendly froth on tap. http://t.co/JIxzFe5mtg pic.twitter.com/E7rDt9FdFp — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 15, 2014

If award winning cocktails excite you so will The Oakland in fabulous Ferndale.

checking out #The Oakland's impromptu tiki bar in Fabulous Ferndale. Tandem-biked here with Donna. pic.twitter.com/O2SWUsBb — Todd Lassa (@AM_Lassa) July 15, 2012

Sake is so much better than what it used to be and The Peterboro in Midtown will turn you on to brands that are served cold. They also will surprise you with their beer list.

Packed house over at Peterboro in Detroit. Great turnout for the 2nd Takeover of 2017. @Chevy #top10takeover pic.twitter.com/R66riXcOe2 — Nicole Avery (@nvavery) April 26, 2017

