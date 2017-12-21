By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Detroit bars, new years eve
Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Most drink on New Years Eve so why not consider bars known for serving great drinks. Thanks to Thrill List for great recommendations in the Metro area where we socialize. Keeping it old school is Sugar House Detroit once known for its connection to Detroit Purple Gangs. It’s all about single barrel there.

Those into craft beers, check out Ale Mary’s in Royal Oak.

If award winning cocktails excite you so will The Oakland in fabulous Ferndale.

Sake is so much better than what it used to be and The Peterboro in Midtown will turn you on to brands that are served cold. They also will surprise you with their beer list.

Explore more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live