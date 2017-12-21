5/20/2017 - File photo dated 30/06/08 of the cast of Mamma Mia arriving for the world premiere at the Odeon West End Cinema in Leicester Square, London. Abba-packed film musical Mamma Mia is to be followed up with a sequel 10 years after its original release. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(WOMC) — How could we resist this?

The trailer for Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again has officially debuted and looks like it promises more ABBA and sun-soaked Mediterranean vistas.

According to IMDB, the sequel will update us on the lives of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), and boyfriend Sky (Dominic Cooper), possible father Sam (Pierce Brosnan), and more in the present day, while dipping into the pass to tell us the story of Donna (Lily James, playing the younger incarnation of Meryl Streep’s role) and how she came to run an inn on a small Greek island.

The new footage also gives a glimpse of Cher, who plays Sophie’s grandmother.

‘Let’s get the party started,’ she says.

Sophie replies: ‘But grandma, you weren’t invited.’

‘That’s the best kind of party,’ Cher says. And she’s not wrong there.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is scheduled a July 2018 release.