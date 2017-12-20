Irstone | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Using the term “gender fluid” people are pushing for Santa Clause to be referred to as “People Christmas.” Gender equality is involved with this discussion, and if some Santa’s are female do we also consider “Mother Christmas?” Then what do we do with Mrs. Clause?

“Father Christmas” is traditional, but Claudia Carvell, speaks in broader terms about “gender fluid” representing the LGBT Foundation, “We need representation across the board and not representation in a fixed way stereotypes can be damaging to people for numerous reasons. We have a restrictive idea of what a man or woman is and it assumes women have to be feminine and men masculine and there’s no room for people who feel they’re both or neither.” More on the story here. Give us your opinion in the Beau Poll below.

