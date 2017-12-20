Erik Reis | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

The comeback of Detroit continues. Actually we are beyond that, Detroit according to the New York Times is now one of the most exciting city’s. Over a hundred restaurants have been established over the last 2 years. So let’s take a look at some of your potential new favorite eating establishments in 2018 courtesy of Only In Your State.

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails is mentioned for their vibe, and the fact that hey serve octopus is a reason to visit them before a Red Wings game. Seva Detroit is an attraction for vegetarians. From my own experience at the Ann Arbor location, I know vegans will love it. A couple of new Mexican restaurants are posted in their list of 10 and others that inspire. Indulge here.

