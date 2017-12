iStock

(WOMC) — McDonald’s is going meatless in Europe.

The fast-food chain has announced plans to sell a McVegan burger in Sweden and Finland starting December 28th.

The burger will be a soy patty and includes tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard and an egg-less special sauce.

The McVegan will be on the permanent menu in the two countries.

It’s a response to more people wanting plant-based alternatives.