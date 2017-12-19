Filmfoto | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

The Freep has informed us about Detroit’s New Years Eve ball drop moving to a new location. Campus Martius has been the location for the drop and other fun events, but progress with construction downtown is causing the celebration to move to Cass and Grand River in Beacon Park.

Props to the sponsors DTE Energy’s Motor City NYE Presented by Quicken Loans for helping with the tremendous rebound of the Motor City. Because of that you can continue to make your year end plans to celebrate at the new location, “Well I think that Beacon Park will be the home of the ‘D’ Drop because as they continue to build more and more downtown in that heart of the area right there, it’s just going to make it smaller and smaller area to do things.” It’s will be a great location. Check the Free Press for more info.

