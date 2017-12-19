Innovatedcaptures | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Quote Wizard has posted “Best and Worst Drivers by State 2017.” I actually judge the worst drivers by city. Surprising to me is Michigan is not one of the worst driving states, we’re top 5 for best drivers. I guess driving on snow does teach us something, but we rank bad for DUI’s.

The improvement in economy has put more drivers on the road and the result is a signification increase in traffic deaths. The report also shows the dangerous outcome of many using their devises while driving and of course that includes texting.

When is comes to rankings most of us Michiganders want to know where Ohio ranks, they are one of the top 15 worst driving states. Look here.

