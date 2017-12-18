iStock

By: Beau Daniels

WOW, I’ve posted a few stories about people who have won the lottery twice, now a store here in Michigan sold two winning lottery tickets during the same day. Many people buy their lottery tickets at the same location for luck.

Forget luck, the facts are that a Meijer in Holland sold a winning Lotto 47 ticket scoring over $2 million, and also a Fast Cash Jackpot Slots ticket paying out over $400,000 the same day. OK, I’m buying from that location. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter