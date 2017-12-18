By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Winning Lottery Tickets
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

WOW, I’ve posted a few stories about people who have won the lottery twice, now a store here in Michigan sold two winning lottery tickets during the same day. Many people buy their lottery tickets at the same location for luck.

Forget luck, the facts are that a Meijer in Holland sold a winning Lotto 47 ticket scoring over $2 million, and also a Fast Cash Jackpot Slots ticket paying out over $400,000 the same day. OK, I’m buying from that location. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live