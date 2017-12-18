Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones attends The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria Studios in New York, NY, on November 15, 2016. (Photo by Anthony Behar)

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Thankfully we still have KEITH RICHARDS who turns 74 on Dec. 18th. The engine powering the ROLLING STONES.

KEITH was the one who stepped up at Altamont to quell the mayhem and violence going down, bingo, in the Front Row.

He’s remained the band’s musical compass while morphing into the grand-pa version of Keithness.

“Gus and ME”…the story of my granddad and my first guitar, was released by Keith a couple of years ago.

It’s a children’s book about exactly that.

The title tells it all AND it comes with a CD. I got one for my grandson, time to borrow it.

A great snapshot into the ROLLING STONES today is the flick “Ole Ole Ole” which covers their recent tour of South America.

The crowds go ape for those guys down there. We all know the, “Scientists say in the event of a nuclear meltdown the two survivors will be insects….and KEITH RICHARDS” and a million more just like it.

I’m just glad to have him still around and rocking Happy Birthday KEEF ! !