By: Beau Daniels

This is becoming a tradition and now holiday tradition, Carpool Karaoke holiday music. James Corden’s bit of course is huge, and even more entertaining with all the famous celebrities having fun expressing their Christmas spirit.



WOW, seeing Usher alone inspires me to sing Christmas karaoke then Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson and Miley just to name a few, must also inspire you. Huffington Post

