By: Beau Daniels

How cool is it when garbage collectors leave a Christmas card saying this, “Hope to see Lucky on many walks in 2018!! Merry Christmas! Your trash collectors Orlando and Otis.” The trash collectors in Midland Park, New Jersey also gave a personalized ornament, “We always used to see the owner of Lucky walking their previous dog. We would always say ‘hi’ and then all of a sudden we didn’t see her and always wondered what happened. She said she lost the dog and we felt really bad for her. She was really upset. It was really sad.”



After a little time they established a relationship with new dog Lucky by giving treats. Lucky is a rescue dog that was about to be euthanized, “I said, ‘Lucky, you’re going to be proud because you’re going to a nice home. Lucky has the right name because she walks around always happy now.” More here.

