Photo: Joseph Llanes

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — It looks like estranged guitarist Richie Sambora will be joining Bon Jovi and the band for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Sambora told Billboard, “ It’ll be a joyous occasion. I was there for 31 years and we sold 150 million albums and we put a lot of asses in the seats in stadiums around the world and made a lot of people happy. I did so many jobs in that band, so, yeah, I’m showing up for that. Everybody should have a smile on their face and a smile in their hearts and it should be a celebration of what we did. We did alright. “

It was five years ago that Sambora left Bon Jovi to basically stay home more and help raise his daughter who was 16 years old at the time.

I guess he was lousy at the hiding the car keys.