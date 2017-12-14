Mejier, Wahlburgers, Mark Wahlberg, Burger, Shopping, Grocery, Michigan, Royal Oak, Taylor, Ohio
Filed Under:Burger, Grocery, Mark Wahlberg, Mejier, michigan, Ohio, Royal Oak, Shopping, Taylor, Wahlburgers
(Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

(WOMC) — You’ll soon be able to grab a burger while shopping at Meijer.

Wahlburgers, the burger chain owned by actor Mark Wahlberg, will open locations inside existing and future Meijer stores, according to WXYZ.

The new relationship will kick off with appearances by Mark Wahlberg at two Detroit-area Meijer stores in Taylor and Royal Oak on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

The first Meijer/Wahlburgers sites will roll out in Michigan and Ohio, WXYZ reports.

In addition, Wahlburgers will also be bringing their food trucks to select Mejier locations.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live