(Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

(WOMC) — You’ll soon be able to grab a burger while shopping at Meijer.

Wahlburgers, the burger chain owned by actor Mark Wahlberg, will open locations inside existing and future Meijer stores, according to WXYZ.

The new relationship will kick off with appearances by Mark Wahlberg at two Detroit-area Meijer stores in Taylor and Royal Oak on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

The first Meijer/Wahlburgers sites will roll out in Michigan and Ohio, WXYZ reports.

In addition, Wahlburgers will also be bringing their food trucks to select Mejier locations.