By: Beau Daniels

Ross Shaddick who is 38 years old has Christmas lights that are 48 years old. They are very special because his mom purchased them. What’s also interesting is that he has never had to replace a bulb. I remember reading a story about lights that were recently created by a company that could last for 40 years but they decided to degrade them so that more could be purchased. Shaddicks’s spare lights have never been used.

British man still using 48 year old Christmas Lights. https://t.co/WfF4f2rI4u Theoretically lights should be able to last a lot longer than they do. But capitalism seems to require disposable goods. How to change that? #ForeverChristmas — Footprint to Wings (@Footprint2Wings) December 13, 2017

He is concerned about the plastic on the wiring so they are no longer taken off the tree, and, “I will only have them on if I’m in the room with them to keep an eye on them. As the years go on I increase my checks.” Ross is extensively protecting the lights so they will make it to their 50th anniversary. Old school lights are very traditional, if you visit Greenfield Village during the holidays you will appreciate them more. Huffington Post.

