By: Beau Daniels
Ross Shaddick who is 38 years old has Christmas lights that are 48 years old. They are very special because his mom purchased them. What’s also interesting is that he has never had to replace a bulb. I remember reading a story about lights that were recently created by a company that could last for 40 years but they decided to degrade them so that more could be purchased. Shaddicks’s spare lights have never been used.
He is concerned about the plastic on the wiring so they are no longer taken off the tree, and, “I will only have them on if I’m in the room with them to keep an eye on them. As the years go on I increase my checks.” Ross is extensively protecting the lights so they will make it to their 50th anniversary. Old school lights are very traditional, if you visit Greenfield Village during the holidays you will appreciate them more. Huffington Post.
