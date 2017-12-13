(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Really soon, in a galaxy not too far from us, astronauts will be able to see the new Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

NASA has confirmed the film will be shown aboard the International Space Station.

The astronauts will be able to see the film on a laptop or a projector on the ISS, according to Inverse.

It’s not unusual for astronauts to view movies in space. The ISS has an extensive library of about 500 titles from classics to currents.

#Movie night in micro #Gravity aboard #ISS on our new HD projector which we use for conferences, tech software, etc.. pic.twitter.com/Mhb03U3alz — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 25, 2015

No word when they will get to see The Last Jedi.