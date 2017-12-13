(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — It’s fair to say she’s a natural.

Boise youngster Cash Rowley is taking the world by storm with her snowboarding skills.

Rowley and her family recently went snowboarding up at Bogus Basin Ski Resort two days before she turned 1 years old, according to KBOI 2News.

And the little one made it seem easy.

“We bought the snowboard last year and our goal was to get her snowboarding for her first birthday,” her father, Nick Rowley told KBOI.

The parents said Cash took a few practice runs in their living room before tackling the powder.

“The carpet offers a soft place for her to land and get kind of comfortable with being pulled or moving,” Nick said.

Two days before her first birthday, Cash got strapped in and made it look like child’s play (pun intended).

“You could say it was the best proud dad moment I’ve had,” Nick said.

What’s next for Cash? The Rowley family will be taking a trip to South America early next year and surfing could be in her future, her dad says.