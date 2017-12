Photowitch | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Taking that picture of your kids on Santa’s lap is a huge tradition. They don’t always come out as planned.

I would cry if I was a kid sitting on a strangers lap, or stick my tongue out.

Little boy uses sign language to call for help while on Santa's lap https://t.co/LEntoNV1x9 pic.twitter.com/WXeu6nIyKh — Mashable (@mashable) December 9, 2017

Dogs do better with Santa.

Yeah, he's a little too big to sit on Santa's lap 🙂 Congrats Debbie Wilson for winning today's News 12 Cover Photo of the Day! "My Caucasian Ovcharka T-Bone stopped in to see Santa.” – https://t.co/zM44bZxpl7 pic.twitter.com/Zox2hNcxsR — News12LI (@News12LI) December 13, 2017

Sometimes Santa has a strange reaction, especially when Kim Kardashian sits on his lap.

Kim at her Mom's Annual Christmas party on Santa's lap. #KimberlyK411 ★ pic.twitter.com/ooJ2CSfa — Kim Kardashian Fan (@KimberlyK411) December 30, 2011

See 39 more photos here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter